Swiss watch exports up 13.8% due to boom in Hong Kong

ZURICH: Swiss watch exports rose 13.8 per cent last month to 1.76 billion Swiss francs (S$2.4 billion), powered by a boom in the crucial Hong Kong market, trade data showed yesterday.

The news is a boon for Swiss watchmakers such as Swatch Group and Richemont.

The Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry (FH) noted that exports rebounded after a slack March.

Cumulative watch industry exports totalled 6.7 billion francs in the first four months of the year, an increase of 11 per cent.

Last month, watch exports to Hong Kong swelled 43.4 per cent, the highest in the past six years, it said.

"After some hesitation, the United States also seems to be confirming the return to positive territory with an increase of 12.8 per cent against April 2017," FH said.

Exports to China increased 11 per cent and to Japan by 9.1 per cent.