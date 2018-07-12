Tariff threats send STI sinking

Relief for investors, whose concerns were allayed early in the week, proved to be short-lived as Asian markets were rattled again yesterday.

This came after the Trump administration announced plans to impose 10 per cent tariffs on a new list of Chinese imports worth US$200 billion (S$270 billion).

In a morning note, IG market strategist Pan Jingyi said: "The additional tariffs while not slated for immediate implementation, with a two-month review process scheduled until hearings in late August, does point to the likelihood of eventual materialisation.

"This pulled investors back from the upcoming earnings jubilance with the imminent bank earnings glow threatened by the latest development."

With Washington's measures, CMC Markets analyst Margaret Yang said in a note, "how Chinese policymakers are going to respond to the fresh US$200 billion tariff is going to be a key for future market movement".

Chinese Commerce Ministry officials have said China will take countermeasures.

But given that in April, China imported only US$133 billion of US merchandise exports over the preceding 12-month period, Ms Yang said China "does not have sufficient imports from the US to carry out 'dollar-to-dollar' countermeasures this time".

In regional markets, which started the week mostly with gains, the Nikkei 225, Hang Seng, Shanghai Composite, Kospi, ASX 200 and Kuala Lumpur Composite all ended lower yesterday.

Of the lot, Hong Kong and Shanghai bourses bore the brunt from negative sentiment surrounding US tariff measures, with the Hang Seng down 1.3 per cent, and the Shanghai Composite falling 1.8 per cent.

Despite fairing better, the benchmark Straits Times Index lost 25.75 points or 0.8 per cent to 3,249.08. The index fell by as much as 53.31 points in early trading.

Total turnover stood at about 2.24 billion shares worth $1.21 billion, which worked out to an average unit price of 54 cents a share. Losers heavily outnumbered gainers 272 to 158.

LOSER

The STI's biggest loser on the day was agri-business player, Golden-Agri Resources, which closed two cents or 6.9 per cent down at 27 cents.

On a turnover of 60.2 million shares, offshore and marine company Ezion Holdings remained the most hotly traded stock for a third straight session, dropping $0.004 or 4.5 per cent to close at $0.085.

Accrelist shares, which closed $0.001 or 16.7 per cent lower at $0.005, were also heavily traded, with some 15.25 million shares changing hands.

The corporate accretion services provider disclosed yesterday that its net profit for the year ended March 31 had been reduced by 72 per cent to $186,000 following its audit.

Bourse operator Singapore Exchange gained five cents or 0.7 per cent at $7.39 after revealing that it will launch SGX FlexC FX Futures on Aug 27.

The new feature will allow over-the-counter bilateral trades with tailored expiration dates to be registered and cleared like standard SGX FX futures contracts.

Shares in the big three banks all closed lower. DBS Bank shares finished 29 cents or 1.1 per cent down at $26.01, OCBC Bank 23 cents or 2 per cent down at $11.33 and United Overseas Bank 39 cents or 1.4 per cent down at $26.60.

Among property stocks, CapitaLand shares finished five cents or 1.6 per cent lower at $3.02.

Meanwhile, Oxley Holdings shares finished $0.005 or 1.4 per cent higher at 36 cents.

According to company announcements, Oxley executive director and deputy chief executive Eric Low See Ching purchased a total of 2.5 million company shares on the open market for a total of $872,803.

The purchases were made after recent property cooling measures sent the developer's stock to its largest ever one-day drop on Friday, when the share price fell 15.9 per cent.

