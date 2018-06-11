Tech company dormakaba Group to open new facility here
Tech company dormakaba Group will open a new facility here, allowing it to consolidate the three sites it now has across Singapore.
Chief executive Riet Cadonau said yesterday: "Bringing everybody under one roof not only increases our operational efficiency, it will also further enhance our customer service.
"In addition, the investment reinforces our commitment and confidence in Singapore, Asean and the broader Asia-Pacific community."
The company provides access and security solutions to buildings and rooms, such as automatic doors, hotel locks, security gates, floor springs and glass sliding wall systems. Its new facility spans 22,000 sq m and can accommodate up to 600 staff.
It is looking to increase its headcount of 400, with plans to hire more workers with skills such as advanced automation, data analytics and e-commerce.
The facility in Jurong will also serve as a support centre for sales and marketing, product management, training, logistics and project management for the region. It comes with a "digital hub" that will explore service-delivery opportunities in the Asia-Pacific. - THE STRAITS TIMES
