Tech firms praise reforms in US H-1B visa programme

WASHINGTON The Trump administration's new rules for a US visa programme widely used for technology workers are getting cautious praise from Silicon Valley.

The H-1B visa programme, which admits some 85,000 foreigners each year, will give higher priority to people with post-graduate degrees from US universities, under a final rule published in January by the Department of Homeland Security.

"US employers seeking to employ foreign workers with a US master's or higher degree will have a greater chance of selection in the H-1B lottery" under the new rule, said Mr Francis Cissna, director of US Citizenship and Immigration Services, on Jan 30.

The changes come with the tech industry pleading for more immigrants to fill key skilled positions, and responds in part to concerns that the programme has been exploited by some tech giants and outsourcing companies to depress wages and displace US employees.

"The changes are, on the whole, a positive step in the right direction," said Mr Todd Schulte of the immigration reform group FWD.us.

Mr Ed Black of the Computer & Communications Industry Association, which represents major tech companies, said the programme has not always been administered as well as it could have been.

"We are hopeful something in the newly announced revisions will improve efficiency, but it's too soon to say what the impact will be in practice," Black said.