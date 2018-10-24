Business

Temasek-backed Vertex Venture invests in cryptocurrency exchange

Oct 24, 2018 06:00 am

Vertex Ventures, backed by Singapore's Temasek, has invested in Binance, one of the world's biggest cryptocurrency exchanges, as it prepares to expand operations into the city-state, the companies said yesterday.

In a joint statement, the two companies said the investment - the amount of which was undisclosed - will help Binance build and launch by year-end an exchange in Singapore for swapping between hard currencies and digital currencies.

The investment by Vertex Ventures China and Vertex Ventures South-east Asia and India will also help Binance launch other exchanges and services throughout South-east Asia.

Singapore aims to become a hub for financial technology and innovation in Asia even as some policymakers have warned about the risks of speculative investments in cryptocurrencies. Hong Kong-based Binance was warned by Japan's financial watchdog in March for operating without registration - REUTERS

