Temasek-backed Vertex Venture invests in cryptocurrency exchange

Vertex Ventures, backed by Singapore's Temasek, has invested in Binance, one of the world's biggest cryptocurrency exchanges, as it prepares to expand operations into the city-state, the companies said yesterday.

In a joint statement, the two companies said the investment - the amount of which was undisclosed - will help Binance build and launch by year-end an exchange in Singapore for swapping between hard currencies and digital currencies.

The investment by Vertex Ventures China and Vertex Ventures South-east Asia and India will also help Binance launch other exchanges and services throughout South-east Asia.