Temasek-backed Vertex Venture invests in cryptocurrency exchange
Vertex Ventures, backed by Singapore's Temasek, has invested in Binance, one of the world's biggest cryptocurrency exchanges, as it prepares to expand operations into the city-state, the companies said yesterday.
In a joint statement, the two companies said the investment - the amount of which was undisclosed - will help Binance build and launch by year-end an exchange in Singapore for swapping between hard currencies and digital currencies.
The investment by Vertex Ventures China and Vertex Ventures South-east Asia and India will also help Binance launch other exchanges and services throughout South-east Asia.
Singapore aims to become a hub for financial technology and innovation in Asia even as some policymakers have warned about the risks of speculative investments in cryptocurrencies. Hong Kong-based Binance was warned by Japan's financial watchdog in March for operating without registration - REUTERS
