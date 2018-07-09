Temasek expected to report record $300 billion portfolio

Temasek Holdings is likely to book a record $300 billion for the value of its portfolio, powered by gains in DBS Group and Chinese banks while it steps up investment in tech start-ups.

Analysts estimated Temasek, the top investor in about a third of companies in the Straits Times index, to report a net portfolio value of about $300 billion for the year ended March 31, up roughly 9 per cent versus a nearly 14 per cent increase to $275 billion a year earlier.

Temasek said it will give details of its performance this week.

Said CIMB Private Banking economist Song Seng Wun: "Last year was a good year across all asset classes and across the world. A rise in its portfolio value to above $300 billion is quite doable."

Last month, Temasek and GIC, Singapore's bigger state fund, featured among main investors in a record-setting US$14 billion (S$19 billion) fund-raising by China's Ant Financial Services Group. Temasek also put more money into online Chinese services company Meituan Dianping last year.

Meanwhile, MSCI's Asia shares ex-Japan index advanced 18 per cent in the year to March, while Singapore's main index rose 8 per cent.

Temasek reports its annual scorecard next week.

EMPHASIS ON TECH

University at Buffalo's Assistant Professor of international finance Veljko Fotaksaid that despite Temasek's renewed emphasis on the tech sector, it is "at the same time, keeping its feet well on the ground, investing in real estate and infrastructure worldwide".

Last year, Temasek's Mapletree Investments bought a portfolio of student accommodation properties in North America worth US$1.6 billion, expanding its exposure to the sector.

Analysts see no let-up in Temasek's investments in start-ups, which often attract billion-dollar funding as they race to build up war chests to stay competitive.

"Tech investments this year have been focused on virtual reality, education tech start-ups, ride-hailing and fintech start-ups," said Mr Javier Capape, director of the Sovereign Wealth Lab at IE Business School in Spain.

Mr Capape said though more sovereign wealth funds are joining the group of sovereign venture funds, Temasek was still leading in terms of capital deployed and activity.

Temasek also participated in a funding in Indonesian ride-hailing firm Go-Jek and led a US$502 million investment in Magic Leap, a US start-up developing augmented reality tech products.