Temasek launches first private equity-backed bond for retail investors

Temasek Holdings' unit The Azalea Group launched its first private equity-backed bond for retail investors yesterday.

The retail tranche of Class A-1 bonds carries an interest rate of 4.35 per cent, offering a yield spread of about 1.79 per cent over the 10-year Singapore government bond, which earlier this week stood at about 2.56 per cent.

The total size of the A-1 tranche is $242 million. The retail tranche is about $121 million while the other half is a placement tranche that was understood to be marketed to institutions and other accredited investors who are also free to take up the Class A-2 and Class B bonds.

Class A-2 bonds comprise an issuance of US$210 million ($281 million) and carry an annual interest rate of 5.5 per cent. The Class B segment comprises US$110 million with an interest rate of 6.75 per cent.

The subscription period begins today and closes next Tuesday. Retail investors can subscribe through ATMs with a minimum of $2,000.

Earlier this week Temasek Holdings chief executive Ho Ching referred to the Astrea IV - the fourth generation of Astrea PE-backed securities - offering as a way to help enhance individuals' retirement savings.

"By creating a product which is diversified, and therefore provides a better risk-adjusted return for the individual, we can bring a new category of product to the market for the retail investor," she said.

Private equity funds invest in private companies and are typically accessible only to ultra-high-net worth clients or institutions, due to the high minimum investment required and a long lock-in period of up to 10 years.

Performance among private equity funds varies widely. While industry data may show an attractive long-term rate of return in double digits, the chance of picking a poor performing fund is high.

Azalea has sought to mitigate risk by investing in more mature funds that are likely to have begun to make distributions.

Chief executive officer of Azalea Investment Management Margaret Lui said: "Over time, we hope to offer more innovative products based on private assets to investors."