Temasek names Dilhan Pillay Sandrasegara as new CEO

SINGAPORE: Singapore's Temasek International said yesterday Mr Dilhan Pillay Sandrasegara will take over as CEO, while current CEO Lee Theng Kiat will become chairman next month.

Temasek International is the wholly-owned management and investment arm of state investor Temasek Holdings - one of the world's biggest investors, with a total portfolio of $308 billion as of March 2018.

The changes will see Mr Lee, 65, take over from Ms Ho Ching, the wife of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, as chairman of Temasek International on April 1, the firm said in a statement.

Ms Ho will remain as executive director and CEO of Temasek Holdings, Temasek International's parent company.