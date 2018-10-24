Temasek’s public retail bond offer more than 8 times subscribed

Retail investors made a beeline for Temasek's first public retail bond offer, leaving it more than eight times subscribed.

The $200 million tranche garnered valid applications of around $1.68 billion when the offer closed at noon yesterday, said Temasek in a statement.

On account of the oversubscription, a balloting and allocation process will take place and its results will be announced by tonight.

The T2023-S$ Temasek Bond, as it is called, comes with a five-year maturity and a fixed annual interest rate of 2.7 per cent, payable twice a year.

The bonds are expected to trade on the mainboard of the Singapore Exchange on Friday.

Financial experts like Mr Deepak Khanna, head of wealth development at HSBC Bank (Singapore), had expected the new bond to attract a lot of interest from retail investors, given its credit rating and the familiar brand name behind it.

Mr Khanna noted that this was an opportunity for retail investors to access the bond market, which is traditionally offered only to accredited investors.

"The Temasek T2023-S$ bond would be suitable for retail investors seeking to diversify their portfolio away from equities and looking for a steady cash flow.

HIGH CREDIT RATING

"Retail investors who are new to bond investments may also use this as a stepping stone to gain some exposure, given the T2023-S$ bond has a low minimum investment amount of $1,000 and one of the highest credit ratings," he said.

Teacher Joyce Chua, 53, said she helped her 78-year-old mother apply for $20,000 of the Temasek Bond as it is principal guaranteed and the return is higher compared with low-risk alternatives like fixed deposits and government bonds.

The new bond's interest rate is more attractive than the latest Singapore Savings Bond, which has an average annualised return of 2.22 per cent at the end of the fifth year.

Mr Clifford Lee, global head of fixed income at DBS Bank, said the robust demand is a signal that investors are looking for high-quality retail bonds from top-rated issuers.

"In light of the strong reception, we hope to see more retail bond offerings from quality issuers, with the same execution style, in the future," he added.

A similar $200 million tranche for institutional investors was also popular, with Temasek announcing earlier that it was 7.19 times subscribed.

The total offer is subject to an option to upsize the issuance to $500 million, in the event that the public and/or placement offer is oversubscribed.

