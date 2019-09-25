Temasek's top stocks and trusts revealed

The three top-performing Singapore Exchange-listed stocks in Temasek's portfolio over the past three years were DBS Group Holdings, ST Engineering and Keppel Corp, said the exchange yesterday.

It added in a market update that Temasek's best SGX-listed trusts over the same period were Mapletree Logistics Trust (MLT), Mapletree Industrial Trust (MIT) and Mapletree Commercial Trust (MCT).

They averaged a three-year total return of 75.6 per cent.

The 15 SGX-listed companies in the state-owned investment firm's portfolio averaged a three-year total return of 6.1 per cent.

This brings their 10-year total return to 82.6 per cent, even as the five-year total return was minus 0.2 per cent, said SGX.

PORTFOLIO

Meanwhile, the 10 Singapore-listed trusts in Temasek's portfolio averaged a three-year total return of 42.2 per cent.

This brought the five-year total return for the trusts to 67.4 per cent, and 10-year total return to 82.7 per cent.

Temasek's investment portfolio involves at least 25 listings on the SGX, with a combined market capitalisation of more than $260 billion.

Overall, its portfolio had a net value of $313 billion as at March 31.

Its Singapore exposure stands at 26 per cent.

SGX noted that in the past three years, the best-performing SGX-listed stock in Temasek's portfolio was DBS, which was up 88.5 per cent.

This was followed by ST Engineering at 33.6 per cent and Keppel Corp at 27.9 per cent.