Temasek's top stocks and trusts revealed
The three top-performing Singapore Exchange-listed stocks in Temasek's portfolio over the past three years were DBS Group Holdings, ST Engineering and Keppel Corp, said the exchange yesterday.
It added in a market update that Temasek's best SGX-listed trusts over the same period were Mapletree Logistics Trust (MLT), Mapletree Industrial Trust (MIT) and Mapletree Commercial Trust (MCT).
They averaged a three-year total return of 75.6 per cent.
The 15 SGX-listed companies in the state-owned investment firm's portfolio averaged a three-year total return of 6.1 per cent.
This brings their 10-year total return to 82.6 per cent, even as the five-year total return was minus 0.2 per cent, said SGX.
PORTFOLIO
Meanwhile, the 10 Singapore-listed trusts in Temasek's portfolio averaged a three-year total return of 42.2 per cent.
This brought the five-year total return for the trusts to 67.4 per cent, and 10-year total return to 82.7 per cent.
Temasek's investment portfolio involves at least 25 listings on the SGX, with a combined market capitalisation of more than $260 billion.
Overall, its portfolio had a net value of $313 billion as at March 31.
Its Singapore exposure stands at 26 per cent.
SGX noted that in the past three years, the best-performing SGX-listed stock in Temasek's portfolio was DBS, which was up 88.5 per cent.
This was followed by ST Engineering at 33.6 per cent and Keppel Corp at 27.9 per cent.
The trio averaged a three-year total return of 50 per cent, and all three stocks are constituents of the benchmark Straits Times Index (STI). - THE STRAITS TIMES
