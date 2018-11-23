Tesla to cut price of its two models in China

BEIJING/SHANGHAI Tesla is cutting the price of its Model X and Model S cars in China, the US company said yesterday, in a shift in strategy that will see it take more of a hit from tariffs linked to a biting trade war between China and the US.

The electric carmaker, led by billionaire chief executive Elon Musk, said it will cut prices of the two models by 12 per cent to 26 per cent to make the cars more "affordable" in the world's top auto market, where sales of so-called new-energy vehicles are rising fast.

The move comes amid severe trade tensions between China and the US, which has seen extra tariffs slapped on US imports into the country, including automobiles, hurting Tesla which imports all the cars it currently sells in the market.

The company, which recently launched pre-sales of its new Model 3 car in China, said the car's price tag would start from 540,000 yuan (S$107,000) for a dual motor all-wheel drive version, and 595,000 yuan for a performance version.

"We are absorbing a significant part of the tariffs to help make our cars more affordable for customers in China," Tesla told Reuters in a statement.

The move marks a shift from July when Tesla was one of the first US carmakers to raise prices in the market in response to tariffs. The firm hiked prices then on its Model X and S cars by about 20 per cent.