Three Japanese carmakers admit using false emissions data

TOKYO: Japan's Suzuki Motor, Mazda and Yamaha have admitted using false emissions data for some vehicles, the Transport Ministry said yesterday, in the latest product quality scandal to hit the country's auto sector.

The companies came forward after the ministry last month ordered 23 car and motorbike companies to conduct in-house probes after it emerged that Nissan and Subaru had cheated on fuel economy and emissions data. All three reported "inappropriate handling" of vehicle inspections, the ministry said.

The companies admitted that incomplete emissions tests were done on some vehicles, but their officials certified the results as though the tests had been administered fully.

Suzuki admitted improper inspections on 6,401 vehicles, or nearly half of those subject to sample checking, between 2012 and 2018.

Mazda said 72 vehicles or 3.8 per cent of those in its sample were affected, while Yamaha put the figure at 2.1 per cent of its motorbike sample.

"This is extremely regrettable as this may cause doubts among automobile users about vehicle performance and the quality control structures of automakers," Transport Minister Keiichi Ishii said.

The ministry said it would "examine their reports and take strict measures if necessary".

Most of the 20 other companies asked to examine their data had reported no misconduct, it added.

Investors dumped shares of the three companies after the news. Suzuki tumbled 6.04 per cent to 6,944 yen (S$85), Mazda sank 1.3 per cent to 1,327 yen and Yamaha dived 4.63 per cent to 2,820 yen.

The admissions are the latest in a string of scandals involving data falsification and testing standard breaches in Japan's key auto sector.