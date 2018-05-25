Three Liang Seah Street shophouses for sale at $30m

Three adjoining shophouses in Liang Seah Street have been put up for sale for $30 million.

Three adjoining shophouses at 33 Liang Seah Street have been put up for sale via private treaty at $30 million, marketer Colliers International said yesterday.

The units, which have multiple tenants, are on a single land title within the Beach Road Conservation Area and are zoned commercial and residential.

They have an estimated total gross floor area of 11,500 sq ft and a gross plot ratio of 4.2.

The land has a 999-year lease tenure beginning from 1827.

Colliers International said the shophouses were rebuilt and the external facade reinstated to its original specification in 1997.

The units are opposite Bugis Junction and within walking distance of Bugis MRT station.

Mr Steven Tan, director of capital markets and investment services at Colliers International, said: "Shophouses have always been a sought-after class of real estate among investors, owing to their prime locations, heritage charm and scarcity.

"We expect to see keen investment interest.

"The rare 999 years' tenure of these shophouses and their prime location in the city centre will boost their potential for asset value retention and future capital appreciation."

Separately, a batch of six freehold conservation shophouses in Little India are up for auction.

The corner and five adjoining units in Desker Road were bought in 2010 for $10 million.

A 25-room hotel - Marrison@Desker - operates on the second floor of the shophouses. There is food and beverage and retail units on the ground level.

The six shophouses occupy a total land area of 619.1 square metres and a total build area of approximately 1,140 sq m.