Tide of flat trading turns as STI gains 1%

After two days of trading flat, the tide turned for the Straits Times Index (STI), which gained 34.18 points, or one per cent to close at 3,326.83 yesterday - thanks largely to a boost from the three local banks, and news of strong US earnings.

Turnover amounted to an average of 1.59 billion units worth $1.31 billion, lower than the Singapore Exchange's (SGX) securities daily average of 1.92 billion shares worth $1.36 billion as at June this year. Gainers outnumbered losers 219 to 178.

OCBC was the frontrunner among the bank stocks, rising 3.2 per cent (36 Singapore cents) to $11.66; while UOB gained 2.7 per cent (70 Singapore cents) to $26.89; and DBS advanced 1.2 per cent (31 Singapore cents) to $26.47. One broker noted that the market has started upgrading the banking sector with better return on equity (ROE) numbers expected as the banks begin reporting their Q2 results next week.

On the Singapore bourse, the most actively traded counter by volume was Ezion, which rose 3.7 per cent (0.3 Singapore cents) to close at 8.4 Singapore cents. Some 79.3 million shares exchanged hands.

RHB Securities analyst Jarick Seet noted that Ezion's share price was likely pressured by the selling of bond or debt holder conversion, and that yesterday's rebound might have come as investors saw eight Singapore cents as a discount from the counter's conversion price of 27.6 Singapore cents on June 13.

Catalist-listed Allied Technologies was also heavily traded yesterday, with 70.8 million shares changing hands as the counter closed flat at four Singapore cents. According to a dealer, a married trade involving some 40.4 million shares took place, which contributed to the stock's high trading volume for the day.

Separately, RHB's Mr Seet also noted that Allied Tech has made a few acquisitions recently, and that this coupled with a placement priced at six Singapore cents apiece - above the current market price - may have stirred some interest.

Mechanical and electrical engineering services firm DLF Holdings made its Catalist trading debut yesterday, opening at 22 Singapore cents apiece, down from its initial public offering placement price of 23 Singapore cents. The counter closed at 16.9 Singapore cents with 2.63 million shares traded.

Among the index stocks, one active counter was Genting Singapore, which gained 0.8 per cent (one Singapore cent) to $1.29, with 39.6 million shares traded. This came on the back of news that Japan has liberalised its casino industry.

In a July 22 research report, analysts from brokerage Maybank Kim Eng noted that while many issues have yet to be finalised, Genting Singapore "stands a good chance to win a licence, thanks to its responsible gaming experience, and solid net cash position".

It added that pundits estimated the Japanese gross gaming revenue to be between US$6 billion (S$8.2b) and US$40 billion per annum. Maybank has initiated a "buy" call on the counter, with a target price of $1.46.

Elsewhere, markets closed mixed in Asia. Tokyo stocks advanced, tracking Wall Street gains. The Nikkei 225 was up by 0.46 per cent, or 103.77 points, to close at 22,614.25.

Shares in Hong Kong also rose, with the Hang Seng rising 0.9 per cent to 28,920.9 led by energy stocks. However, the benchmark Shanghai Composite edged down 0.07 per cent, or 1.91 points, to 2,903.65, while the Kospi fell 7.17 points, or 0.31 per cent to 2,273.03.

FXTM research analyst Lukman Otunuga noted that Asian stocks began on a positive note in the morning trade as strong US earnings and optimism over China boosting fiscal support for its economy rekindled risk appetite.

IG market strategist Pan Jingyi agreed that US equities continued to inspire Asian markets this midweek.

