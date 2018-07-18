Tourism Board plans to suspend Asiatravel.com Holdings's licence

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) plans to suspend the licence of Asiatravel.com Holdings for six months, and has given the Singapore-listed travel company until July 27 to show cause against the notice.

A notice of intent to suspend the group was issued to Asiatravel last Friday, under the Travel Agents Act, the Catalist-listed company disclosed in an exchange filing yesterday.

STB said this was done in the public interest after independent auditor Ernst & Young made a disclaimer of opinion on whether Asiatravel could continue as a going concern.

Asiatravel had suspended trading in its shares on July 6, following queries from creditors, suppliers and stakeholders on its financial position.

Controlling shareholder Zhonghong Holding Co missed a scheduled funding payment of $7.35 million last month - a payment that the loss-making company later said was "critical to the group's continuing operations and payment of its debt".

The board of directors - one of whom has left - said in yesterday's statement that the company believes the notice will not have an impact on its operations.

It is now seeking legal advice "and will, in consultation with its lawyers, take all necessary steps and measures to vigorously show cause against the notice".