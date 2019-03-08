Toyota could leave UK over no-deal Brexit

TOKYO Toyota Europe's chief executive has warned the company could end production in Britain by 2023 if the country exits the European Union (EU) without a deal, the Nikkei business daily said yesterday.

Speaking at the Geneva Motor Show, Mr Johan van Zyl told reporters "if the business environment becomes very, very difficult to operate", a withdrawal "should be on the agenda as well", the Nikkei said.

He also raised other less drastic possibilities, including scaling back production or investment, the daily said.

A Toyota spokesman confirmed Mr van Zyl's comments.

"In the exchange of questions and answers with Japanese reporters there, he replied to a question on whether future withdrawal from the business in the UK is possible, saying it is 'an option', in general terms," the spokesman said.

"Of course we have to compete and the business environment is important."

But he stressed Toyota's position on Brexit was unchanged, namely "that a hard landing is not desirable".

Britain is due to leave the EU on March 29, but months of negotiations on a deal to govern post-Brexit ties have so far failed.