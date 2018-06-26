Trade fears intensify, markets jittery

Stock markets in Asia reacted despairingly to the ongoing trade spat that is threatening to involve more countries.

As US President Donald Trump fulfils his campaign promise to revive the US economy by putting "America First", the ramifications of his protectionist approach are beginning to be felt in major markets.

Mr Trump has set off trade spats with various countries, including allies, demanding new trade agreements and slapping tariffs to reset what he deems are unfair terms that hurt US companies and workers.

Latest headlines from The Wall Street Journal reported that the US leader plans to bar many Chinese companies from investing in US technology firms and block additional technology exports to China.

The news sent MSCI's All-Country World Index, which tracks shares in 47 countries, down on early morning trade in Europe. US stock futures - S&P 500, Nasdaq and Dow - were trading in red territory at 6.36pm in Singapore yesterday.

"Despite the Dow having broken the eight-session losing streak on Friday, the pressure looks to have returned at the start of the fresh week.

"Trade tension issues, whether it is between the US and China or other major trading partners such as the EU, will unfortunately likely retain their place in driving markets this week ahead of next week's keynote events, including the implementing of tariffs on Chinese imports by the US," said Ms Pan Jingyi, market strategist at IG.

The Chinese central bank's announcement that it would cut the required reserve ratio for targeted banks by 50 basis points served to cushion the downside of an economic slowdown amid rising trade tensions.

"This measure will unlock as much as US$108 billion (S$150 billion) of liquidity into the economy, especially targeting those smaller companies that have poorer access to credit supply.

"This move comes after the crash in China's stock market last week following escalating trade disputes with Washington," said Ms Margaret Yang, market analyst at CMC Markets Singapore.

In Singapore, the benchmark Straits Times Index opened at 3,279.53 but closed at 3,260.84, well below the key 3,300 support level. This is down 0.81 per cent, or 26.56 points, from last Friday's close.

Its next major support level is seen around 3,200, Ms Yang said.

Singapore's listed telco players remained under pressure following the debut of the country's fourth telco, MyRepublic.

Singtel eased one cent to close at $3.11 a share. Experts at OCBC Bank kept their "buy" call on the telco, given its "clear strategy to compete in core markets" and future growth driven by digital and enterprise revenues.

The latter are projected to account for half of Singtel's consolidated revenue by fiscal year 2023, compared to 24 per cent in FY2018.

"We maintain our fair-value estimate of $4.10 on Singtel," OCBC Investment Research said.

StarHub, too, fell a cent to $1.63, while M1 lost five cents to close at $1.57 a share.

Banks led the laggards, despite most analysts' calls to buy on dips. DBS Bank shed 23 cents to end at $26.66; United Overseas Bank fell nine cents to $26.22, while OCBC lost 15 cents to close at $11.60.

DBS and UOB were seen as the biggest beneficiaries of the benign property market.

Nomura estimated that for every 10 basis points (bps) hike in Singdollar mortgage rates, the net interest margin will increase 2.0 bps and 1.6 bps for UOB and DBS respectively.

"This expands UOB's and DBS's return on equity by 0.2 per cent, adding $65 million and $76 million to their bottom line respectively," Nomura said.