Trade fears lead to sea of red

With a fresh set of global trade tariff threats announced just before the opening bell, Singapore shares had nowhere to go but down yesterday, tracking a regionwide slide in the markets.

The Straits Times Index fell by 22.69 points, or 0.68 per cent, to 3,301.35, after US President Donald Trump warned of plans for new import taxes on US$200 billion (S$270 billion) worth of Chinese products.

About 2.02 billion shares, worth $1.51 billion, were traded. Losers beat gainers 295 to 136.

"Sentiment was fragile, especially in the banking, offshore and marine and property sectors, which are coming off their recent peaks due to heavy profit-taking activities," said CMC Markets Singapore analyst Margaret Yang in a note.

Hong Kong tumbled by 2.78 per cent, while Shanghai plunged by 3.78 per cent and Shenzhen by 5.77 per cent. Seoul shed 1.52 per cent and Tokyo, 1.77 per cent, as Asian traders took their cues from overnight declines on Wall Street.

Still, Oanda's Asia Pacific head of trading, Stephen Innes, said "with (the) US market trading off session lows, the start of the week would be better characterised as a case of investor jitters rather than a full-blown risk-off move".

United Overseas Bank was the only Singapore lender to come out stronger, putting on 17 cents, or 0.64 per cent, to $26.60. DBS Bank dipped by 16 cents, or 0.59 per cent, to $27.10, and OCBC Bank lost 12 cents, or 1 per cent, to $11.86.

Singtel shed one cent, or 0.31 per cent, to $3.18, on a volume of 36 million shares - even as DBS analyst Sachin Mittal figured the "temporary earnings decline presents an opportunity to accumulate".

"We see potential risk of -7 per cent against potential reward of +21 per cent," he said in a Monday note, lowering his target price from $3.85 to $3.70.

StarHub lost nine cents, or 5.11 per cent, to $1.67.

The latest rise in private home sales did not give much of a fillip to property counters, with City Developments shedding 15 cents, or 1.34 per cent, to $11.07.

Mr Jeremy Ng of Phillip Securities said the counter has seen bearish momentum but a reversal is possibly in the cards.

"Once that happens, expect price to rebound higher to test the $11.78 resistance area, followed by $12.33."

Meanwhile, UOL lost 12 cents, or 1.58 per cent, to $7.50.

"At this juncture, we find Singapore developers inexpensive and maintain our 'overweight' stance," said CGS-CIMB analyst Lock Mun Yee in a flash note.

"We continue to prefer the big-cap names such as UOL and CityDev. Potential catalysts are good take-up rates for new launches, while a key risk is faster-than-expected rise in interest rates, which would erode affordability."

Even with most of the index in negative territory, ComfortDelGro added two cents, or 0.88 per cent, to $2.30.

Phillip Securities investment analyst Richard Leow cited "the positive industry restructuring following the exit of Uber and the worst being over for the taxi industry".

Another gainer was food and beverage company No Signboard Holdings, which jumped by three cents, or 19.48 per cent, to 18.4 cents, as it consolidated its ownership of beer maker Danish Breweries for $400,000.

Ms Yang has called the US-China trade tensions a trigger for global "'risk-off' liquidation", adding: "This trend could carry on if neither Washington nor Beijing is willing to step back from moving towards a massive trade war."

But UOB's global economics and markets research team said: "There is a limit in tit-for-tat that China can do, given that it only imported about US$130 billion from the US in 2017."

Nomura analysts noted the Chinese economy "has already been clouded by a sharp slowdown in fixed asset investment growth" amid corporate credit trouble.

"The rising risk of a disruptive trade conflict makes a bad situation tentatively worse," they said, arguing "Beijing will likely introduce further easing measures in the months ahead".

