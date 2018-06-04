Trade tensions, geopolitics to dictate mood

The Singapore bourse may want to put behind the choppy trading in past weeks as it heads into the summer but renewed global trade fears could put paid to it, while some attention could shift towards a slew of data out of home and abroad this week.

It may (or not) help a tad that US stocks had rallied last Friday on the back of positive US jobs growth data that topped expectations, but this may not be enough to take the attention away from global trade war worries.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished the final session of the week with a gain of 0.9 per cent while the broad-based S&P 500 rose 1.1 per cent and the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 1.5 per cent.

US payroll growth looks increasingly broad across industries while rising wages should at least provide a near-term tailwind to lure more workers back into the labour force, said Wells Fargo Securities.

"Stronger earnings and the continued solid pace of job gains keep the FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) in the clear for a rate hike later this month (June 14) despite renewed concerns about the European debt crisis and global trade relations", it added.

Singapore will report private sector PMI numbers for May following activity in April that recorded its highest reading since June 2014, driven by new export orders.

Trade data out of China, the world's second largest economy will be something to watch.

"China's trade data suggest that trade tensions with the US have not dampened activity so far, although if threatened imminent tariffs are enacted, they will bite," said Moody's Analytics.

It expects the monthly trade surplus to widen in May, with exports and imports remaining on a "broadly improving trend, following the drop in March on seasonal factors".

The historic US-North Korea summit in Singapore is back on, following weeks of uncertainty and after US President Donald Trump called it off last week.

Political drama in Europe is still worth monitoring although Italy's political crisis has resolved itself with the forming of a coalition, averting a snap election that was feared could turn into a de facto referendum on the common currency euro.

"The best that can be said for now is that country will probably have a short period of stability. But the positions towards the EU and the euro have yet to be clarified," said Oxford Economics Research, adding however that the country's bad fiscal position is still a worry.

In Spain, Socialist Pedro Sánchez was sworn in over the weekend as the new prime minister, following the ouster of conservative Mariano Rajoy.

"The shift does not need to be traumatic. Unlike in Italy, all parties in Spain are solidly pro-EU to different degrees. There is no discussion regarding eurozone membership and the Spanish economy continues to be one of the strongest performers in the continent," said Oxford Economics.

A trade tantrum could rear its ugly head again after the US said last week that it will impose steel and aluminium tariffs on its allies, Canada, Mexico and the European Union with the countries vowing to retaliate.

Hence "caution could heighten and ultimately pressure emerging market assets and support the flight to safety", said FXTM analyst Lukman Otunuga.

More news could also turn up on the US-China trade front following a meeting over the weekend in Beijing which was described by the US as "friendly and frank".

Ahead of this meeting, the White House had warned last week that it would pursue tariffs on US$50 billion worth of Chinese imports.

