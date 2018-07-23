Trade tensions, US dollar weigh on markets

Renewed focus on the strength of the US dollar and continuing trade tensions are expected to weigh on Singapore markets this week, ahead of a busy economic calendar.

Domestically, Singapore is set to announce its June consumer price index figures today and industrial production numbers on Thursday.

The second quarter unemployment rate and the Urban Redevelopment Authority's quarterly property market update will come out on Friday.

External developments, however, are more likely to have a bigger influence on local markets.

Fears that the United States may open a new front in ongoing trade disputes in the form of a currency war were stoked by US President Donald Trump last Friday when he complained about the greenback's strength and criticised the Federal Reserve interest rate hikes.

This caused the US dollar to fall the most in three weeks.

The Federal Reserve is in its blackout period until Aug 2, ahead of its two-day Federal Open Market Committee meeting that starts on July 31.

Markets will be looking out for the first cut of US GDP figures for the second quarter, while keeping an eye on a packed schedule of corporate earnings after last week's first round of reporting swayed US markets to end slightly lower on Friday.

All three key indices retreated at market close, with the S&P 500 losing 0.09 per cent. The Nasdaq Composite fell 0.07 per cent, and Dow Jones Industrial Average declined the least, at 0.03 per cent.

Overall, the US economy has been less affected by trade war fears than markets had expected, said DBS FX strategist Philip Wee in a weekly strategy report last Friday.

Asian markets are bearing the brunt of the tensions, and are unlikely to get a reprieve.

"The Fed is already bringing its policy rate closer to neutral with an administration seeking higher US growth to create jobs," Mr Wee wrote. "Worse, this is not a recovery where the US is looking to fix balance sheet troubles, but one where America is a troublemaker to its major trading partners."

The Singapore dollar may keep falling against the greenback as trade tensions hurt risk sentiment, said FXTM research analyst Lukman Otunuga.

Noting that it has already fallen to its lowest level against the US dollar this year, he warned that it may extend losses if prices rise above 1.3750.

However, UOB research analysts said the currency is still buffered by the Monetary Authority of Singapore's policy of mild appreciation of the S$NEER basket, implying limited gains in the US dollar to Singapore dollar to 1.39 by end of this year and 1.41 by mid-2019.

"In other words, now that USD/SGD has traded above 1.35 on a sustained basis, the pair is now seen settling in at a higher trading range from 1.35 to 1.40 and eventually testing the 1.40 resistance to 1.41," the team wrote in a report on Friday.

South Korea will be releasing today trade data for the first 20 days of July, which may offer some sense of the US-China tariffs impact, although the picture is far from complete, UOB analysts noted in another report.

On Wednesday, Australia will report its Q2 consumer price index, while South Korea's GDP figures for Q2 will be out on Thursday. Friday will see China's Q2 industrial profits, Australia's Q2 producer price index, the US' Q2 GDP and the French Q2 GDP announced.

A European Central Bank meeting on Thursday will likely be the most watched update in monetary policy this week, but may have little impact on the euro/US dollar rate compared with other events such as the eurozone's Markit Purchasing Managers' Index tomorrow, said IG Markets market strategist Pan Jingyi.

For full listings of SGX prices, go to http://btd.sg/BTmkts