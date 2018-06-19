Trade war fears rattle investors

Singapore was not immune to trade war jitters yesterday, closely tracking the declines in other regional bourses as the tariff row between the US and China escalated.

The Straits Times Index (STI) closed down by 32.69 points, or 0.97 per cent, at 3,324.04, on traders' return from the long weekend. It was a mild recovery after the ticker slipped below the 3,300 mark to 3,299.81 in the late morning - but the index has still lost all the ground that it had gained in the year to date.

Said CMC Markets Singapore analyst Margaret Yang: "Weak sentiment across Asia and mounting concerns over the Fed interest rate hike dampened investors' confidence, resulting in profit-taking activities.

"Technically, the immediate support level can be found at 3,350 area, breaking down below which could lead to further downside towards the next support level at 3,200 area."

Losers trounced gainers 302 to 118 on the overall bourse, or roughly three down for every counter up. Some 898.5 million securities changed hands for a value of $1.38 billion, with Chinese exchanges shut for the Dragon Boat Festival.

The Nikkei slipped by 0.75 per cent, not helped by a deadly earthquake in Osaka during the morning rush hour, and Seoul's Kospi fell by 1.16 per cent.

Much of the local index was awash in red, with one exception being Singtel, which ended flat at $3.19 on a volume of 26.2 million shares after management held its own against analysts at an investor day last Thursday.

Singapore Exchange (SGX) saw no reprieve from weekend updates on a legal tussle with its Indian counterpart.

It will have to hold off launching new India equity derivatives until a final decision is made on the listing and trading of its popular index-linked Nifty products. SGX closed down by two cents, or 0.28 per cent, at $7.19.

Transport operator ComfortDelGro lost four cents, or 1.72 per cent, to $2.28, with nearly 11 million shares traded. Ride-hailing firm Grab, a fierce foe of ComfortDelGro's taxi fleet, snagged a $500 million facility from HSBC Singapore not long after Toyota pumped in US$1 billion (S$1.3 billion).

Freshly released export numbers for last month showed a persistent slide in electronics shipments - which could bring more gloom for technology stocks nervous about the impact of a trade war on their Chinese exposure.

AEM Holdings lost 17 cents, or 14.53 per cent, to $1, while UMS Holdings was down by 4.5 cents, or 5.46 per cent, to 78 cents and Hi-P International fell by 10 cents, or 7.94 per cent, to $1.16.

OIL SLIDES

With oil prices also tumbling ahead of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries meeting on Friday, both of the Republic's large-cap offshore and marine stocks - Keppel Corporation and Sembcorp Marine - took a spill as well.

Keppel Corp dipped by 12 cents, or 1.66 per cent, to $7.12, and Sembcorp was down by 10 cents, or 4.93 per cent, to $1.93.

Meanwhile, property group UOL shed five cents, or 0.65 per cent, to $7.62.

DBS analyst Yeo Kee Yan noted that "the stock has fallen to and exceeded our downside objective of $7.78" from a May 18 "sell" call.

"Oversold bounce, if any, is likely capped at $8 to $8.20," he added.

IG Asia market strategist Pan Jingyi said "the aggravating US-China trade tensions do make for a key driver" for regional equities.

"Lower crude prices... further add to this congregated pressure on Asian markets," she said.

And, on the threat of a US-China trade war, Mr Johan Jooste, chief investment officer at the Bank of Singapore, told Bloomberg: "There are too many unknowns right now to be terribly specific. The thing you do know is: risk is higher. The market will take something of a cautionary stance."