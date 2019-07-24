Trax raises $136m, becomes Singapore’s second unicorn

Warburg Pincus-backed image recognition technology firm Trax, a start-up that counts Heineken and Nestle among its clients, said it has raised US$100 million (S$136 million) in its latest funding round, becoming Singapore's second unicorn.

Chinese private-equity firm Hopu Investments led the financing for the nine-year-old firm, Trax said in a statement.

"Trax will use this latest round of funding to further support the global expansion of the company and accelerate mass-market deployment of its retail solutions," the start-up said, adding it hoped to increase its footprint in China.

The statement did not mention a valuation, but a source with direct knowledge of the deal said Trax was valued at US$1.3 billion after the latest round.

The company is headquartered here, but does the majority of its research and development out of Israel.

ASIA'S TOP TECH HUB

Aided by lucrative grants and incentives, Singapore has been ramping up its efforts to attract high-tech firms and investors as it seeks to become Asia's top tech hub.

Backers of Trax, whose platform helps track products on store shelves and provides inventory management and analytics, include Boyu Capital, Investec and Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC.

Ahead of Trax's latest funding, research firm CB Insights named payments and ride-hailing firm Grab as Singapore's only unicorn, which is a startup valued at US$1 billion or over.