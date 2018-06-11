Trump-Kim summit to guide market

The historic Trump-Kim summit tomorrow, coupled with a trio of central bank decisions, is expected to shape movements in the stock market this week.

In Singapore, the meeting's venue, industry players and observers see the possibility of trade fears coming to the fore.

Some uncertainty in the market is at least likely, according to Mr Eli Lee, head of investment strategy at the Bank of Singapore. But this does not have to mean stock prices will fall.

"If a positive meeting does take place, however, a near-term relief rally could ensue as risk sentiments ease," he said.

Mr Jameel Ahmad, global head of currency strategy and market research at FXTM, also agreed that a positive meeting would nudge stock markets higher.

"This would likely benefit the stock market in Singapore as much as the major markets across the US, Europe and nearby markets in Asia," he said.

"The US stock market could even potentially attempt to climb towards new record highs as a result of optimism that the aggressive foreign policy stance from Mr Trump on North Korea might actually have a positive ending."

The reverse would be true if the meeting takes an unexpected turn for the worst. Mr Jameel said it could push markets to another period of risk aversion.

This, in turn, could check stock market growth and limit the attraction of emerging market currencies. Gold and the Japanese yen would be expected to gain from investor uncertainty because of their status as safe havens.

DATA TO WATCH

On the cards this week in Singapore are also the release of retail sales numbers tomorrow and unemployment numbers on Wednesday.

Other data to watch for in the week include Japan's machinery orders, China's factory output and retail numbers as well as US inflation and industrial production figures.

Market movers will also be keeping an eye on the US Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Bank of Japan (BOJ). These central banks all have interest rate decisions to make from Wednesday to Friday.

The Fed next meets on Wednesday and Thursday, and according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool, there is a 91.3 per cent probability of a 25 basis point hike to 2 per cent for the federal funds rate.

Broadly, the market expects the Fed to raise its short-term target rate while attempting to calm sentiments by assuring it of an unhurried pace of rate increases ahead.

The BOJ, on the other hand, is expected to keep rates unchanged. It had turned to asset purchases years before the Fed and the ECB to address entrenched deflationary forces in Japan - and it continues to buy huge amounts of Japanese government bonds.

A Reuters poll last Friday showed that the market expected the BOJ to retain its short-term interest rate at minus 0.1 per cent and the 10-year government bond yield target at around zero per cent at its two-day policy meeting on June 14 to 15. Recent disappointing data indicated clearly that Japan is far from meeting its 2 per cent inflation target.

As for the ECB, which meets on June 14 in Latvia, rumours have suggested that it may soon end its bond-purchasing programmes. If true, this will mark a pivot after more than three years of quantitative easing.

While the euro area's economic expansion has been positive and inflation is gaining traction, analysts say that policy- makers will have to take into account risks, including political uncertainty in Italy and a global trade conflict.

