Trump moves to block China Mobile’s US entry on security concerns

SHANGHAI/HONG KONG: The US government has moved to block China Mobile from offering services to the US telecommunications market, recommending its application be rejected because the firm posed national security risks.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) should deny the state-owned China Mobile's 2011 application to offer telecommunication services between the US and other countries, the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) said in a statement posted on its website.

"After significant engagement with China Mobile, concerns about increased risks to US law enforcement and national security interests were unable to be resolved," said the statement, which quoted Mr David Redl, assistant secretary for communications and information at the US Department of Commerce, which NTIA is part of.

China Mobile, the world's largest telecom carrier with 899 million subscribers, did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment yesterday.

However, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang, in response to a question about China Mobile at a daily briefing, said: "We urge the relevant side in the United States to abandon Cold War thinking and zero sum games."

China always encourages its companies to operate in accordance with market rules and to respect the laws of the countries it operates in, he said, adding that the US should stop putting "unreasonable pressure" on Chinese firms.

The move by US President Donald Trump's administration to block China Mobile comes amid growing trade frictions between the two countries.

TIT-FOR-TAT

The US is set to impose tariffs on US$34 billion (S$46 billion) worth of goods from China on Friday, while Beijing is set to respond with tariffs of its own.

Another Chinese company that has been caught in the crosshairs of the trade spat is ZTE Corp.

The No. 2 telecommunications equipment maker in China was forced to cease major operations in April after the US slapped it with a supplier ban, saying it broke an agreement to discipline executives who conspired to evade US sanctions on Iran and North Korea.

ZTE is in the process of getting the ban lifted and announced a new board last week, but its settlement deal is facing opposition from some lawmakers in Washington.

A Singapore-based analyst with Daiwa Securities, Mr Ramakrishna Maruvada, said the impact of the ruling on China Mobile's business is "very tiny" since it derives most of its income from the domestic market.