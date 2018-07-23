Trump respects Fed’s independence: US Treasury Secretary

US President Donald Trump has no intention of putting pressure on the Federal Reserve despite criticising interest rate hikes, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday.

Mr Trump sparked concerns over Fed independence after breaking with long-established executive branch practice of not commenting on the US central banking system.

"This is not in any way the president trying to intervene in the currency markets," Mr Mnuchin told reporters ahead of the two-day Group of 20 summit for finance ministers and central bankers in Buenos Aires.

"The president has made it very clear to me that he supports the Fed's independence."

In an interview aired by US cable television station CNBC on Thursday, Mr Trump had said he was "not thrilled" about the Fed's interest rate increases.

"Because we go up and every time you go up they want to raise rates again," he added.

"I'm not happy about it. But at the same time I'm letting them do what they feel is best."

Analysts said that quite apart from bringing into question the independence of the Fed, Mr Trump's comments reinforced the widely-held belief that he sees a strong dollar as a disadvantage to the US economy.

But Mr Mnuchin distanced himself from that position.

"Longer term, a strong dollar is both in the interest of the United States and is also the result of the United States being an extraordinary economy both in terms of growth and investment," Mr Mnuchin said.

"To the extent the president makes certain comments, I don't think that's in any way trying to interfere or intervene with the actual market."