Trump stance on China confuses markets

Stock markets in Asia remained on tenterhooks, as political and economic uncertainties continued to weigh on sentiment.

"Risk sentiment swung to the bearish side during US trading session on Wednesday after White House adviser Larry Kudlow denied President Donald Trump's earlier gesture of a softened stance on China," Ms Margaret Yang Yan, market analyst at CMC Markets in Singapore, said.

"Divided opinions inside the White House led to rising political and economic uncertainty on a global scale, which is disliked by market participants," she added.

On the probability that the US and China will be embroiled in a full-scale trade war, Mr Luca Paolini, chief strategist of Pictet Asset Management, believed this is unlikely.

"Our model, which is based on IMF estimates, shows that if a 10 per cent tariff on US trade were fully passed onto the consumer, global inflation would rise by about 0.7 percentage points.

"This, in turn, could reduce corporate earnings by 2.5 per cent and cut global stocks' price-to-earnings ratios by up to 15 per cent," the strategist said.

This means global equities could fall by some 15 per cent to 20 per cent, assuming that US bond yields rise in line with inflation.

Mr Paolini said this would turn the clock back on the world stock market by three years.

"Under such circumstances, the shares of Chinese exporters and cyclical US stocks - in particular expensive sectors like consumer discretionary - would probably suffer the most.

"The impact of a trade war will be felt beyond the world's largest two economies. Taiwan, Korea, Singapore, Hungary, the Czech Republic, and Ireland could be more vulnerable than the US and China," he added.

Meanwhile, Schroders downgraded equities to neutral in Europe, Japan, Pacific ex-Japan and emerging markets, reflecting its more cautious stance.

"Positive earnings revisions have become less widespread recently and a number of upcoming political events could lead to heightened risk aversion," it said in a note.

The research house is positive on the US, which continues to be the most resilient economy and the source of many upward earnings revisions.

However, it downgraded Europe to neutral as cyclical indicators reflect that the continent is in a slowdown and earnings momentum has weakened. Political risk is also in focus again.

It also downgraded emerging markets. While valuations are deemed relatively attractive, trade tensions, elections and a stronger dollar may result in near-term headwinds.

Japan has been downgraded to neutral as recent weakness in macroeconomic data and cyclical indicators point to a slowdown. Further yen strengthening would be a risk. Pacific ex-Japan has also been downgraded to neutral.

"Within the region, we favour Singapore - where the outlook has steadily improved - over Australia - whose economy faces structural challenges," Schroders said.

The Straits Times Index opened at 3,245.92 yesterday.

It eventually settled at 3,257.57, up 2.8 points, or 0.09 per cent.

Experts said 3,200 remains a key support, while a breach of resistance at 3,300 could signal a turn.

CapitaLand Retail China Trust, which is issuing a $130 million bond that will mature on July 4, 2022, ended at $1.54 a piece, up four cents, or 2.7 per cent.

Among the local banks, United Overseas Bank gained 29 cents to $26.65 and OCBC Bank was up 11 cents at $11.61.

DBS Bank, however, eased 12 cents to $26.49.

For full listings of SGX prices, go to http://btd.sg/BTmkts