Twitter shares fall on hacking worries

NEW YORK : Twitter shares fell almost 7 per cent after the company said it was investigating unusual traffic that might be from state-sponsored hackers.In what appeared to be an unrelated issue, a security company said hackers used the platform to try to steal user data.

Twitter said in a blog that it discovered suspicious traffic to a customer support forum while investigating a security bug that exposed data, including users' phone country codes and details on locked accounts. It said the bug was fixed on Nov 16.

Twitter observed a large amount of traffic to the customer support website from individual IP addresses in China and Saudi Arabia.

"While we cannot confirm intent or attribution for certain, it is possible that some of these IP addresses may have ties to state-sponsored actors," the blog said. "We continue to err on the side of full transparency in this area and have updated law enforcement on our findings."

Twitter shares posted their biggest drop in more than two months.

Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter blamed the decline on concerns that news of a breach could hurt growth and user engagement.