Two more heads at Malaysian state-linked institutions quit

Two more chiefs at Malaysia's state-linked institutions are leaving.

Telekom Malaysia chief executive officer Mohammed Shazalli Ramly, who joined last year, has resigned, the company announced on Wednesday.

Astro Malaysia Holdings said yesterday its CEO, Ms Rohana Rozhan, has quit.

She will remain on the board as a non-executive director. Astro group chief content consumer officer Henry Tan, who has been with the pay-TV operator for more than 10 years, will be her successor.

The departures came after central bank governor Muhammad Ibrahim resigned three years before the end of his term, the latest top official to depart since Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad ousted former premier Najib Razak last month.

Malaysia is also looking to replace Mr Tajuddin Atan, the stock exchange's chief executive, whose term is due to end in March next year, according to Reuters.

Mr Aninda Mitra, senior sovereign analyst at BNY Mellon Investment Management, told the Financial Times there is a broad clear-out of officials in Malaysia that is "going to be sweeping".

Shares of Telekom have fallen about 43 per cent over the past 12 months, giving it a market value of US$3.5 billion (S$4.7 billion). The carrier reported last month its first-quarter net income fell 32 per cent to RM157.2 million (S$52.3 million).

Malaysian sovereign wealth fund Khazanah Nasional owns about 26 per cent of the company, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Astro has not fared well either. Net profit for the first quarter declined to RM173.87 million from RM192.35 million in the same period last year.

Tycoon T. Ananda Krishnan controls a 40.9 per cent stake in Astro.

Khazanah Nasional owns 20.7 per cent, while state-owned pension fund Employees Provident Fund holds 7.8 per cent.