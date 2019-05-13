UAE’s Utico submits binding offer to invest in indebted Hyflux

Utico FZC has submitted a binding offer to invest $400 million in Singapore's indebted water treatment company Hyflux, the chief executive of the United Arab Emirates-based utility said yesterday.

Utico had submitted a non-binding letter of intent this month to invest in the Singaporean company.

Utico would provide working capital and any urgent interim funding to Hyflux as part of the offer, Mr Richard Menezes said.

Once lauded as a national champion running a strategically important water source for Singapore, Hyflux is now under a court-supervised restructuring process that could wipe out the holdings of tens of thousands of retail investors.

Mr Menezes told Reuters his company would engage with Singapore's water agency PUB and retail investors in Hyflux.

"We submitted the binding term sheet last week. We are looking for the right deal that provides all stakeholders a satisfactory position in the company," he said.

Hyflux did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside business hours.

Last week, the Singapore High Court prevented a group of banks from being carved out of Hyflux's debt moratorium to file an application to have Hyflux placed under judicial management.

The court also granted Hyflux a five-day extension on its debt moratorium, originally set for May 24.