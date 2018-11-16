Uber reports $1.5 billion quarterly loss

SAN FRANCISCO Uber said on Wednesday that growth in bookings for its ride-hailing and delivery services rose 6 per cent in the latest quarter, the third quarter in a row that growth has remained in the single digits after double-digit growth for all of last year.

The San Francisco-based company lost US$1.07 billion (S$1.5 billion) for the three months ending Sept 30, a 20 per cent increase from the previous quarter but down 27 per cent from a year ago, when it posted its biggest publicly reported quarterly loss on the heels of the departure of Uber co-founder and former chief executive Travis Kalanick.

Uber is seeking to expand in freight hauling, food delivery and e-bikes and scooters as growth in its ride-hailing business dwindles. The company, valued at US$76 billion, faces pressure to show it can still grow enough to become profitable and satisfy investors in an initial public offering planned for next year.