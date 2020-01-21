UBS faces uphill battle to regain ground after HK IPO ban lifted

UBS' year-long ban ended two months early after regulators last week said standards had improved since it found due diligence failings during an industry-wide probe.

HONG KONG: UBS Group AG is likely to have a hard time regaining ground lost in the 10 months it was banned from the big-money business of sponsoring initial public offerings (IPOs) in Hong Kong, where Chinese rivals have become formidable players, bankers and analysts said.

The Swiss bank's year-long ban ended two months early after regulators last week said standards had improved since it found due diligence failings during an industry-wide probe that has led to HK$900 million (S$156 million) in fines.

"After the fines, international banks - especially UBS - have the problem of clients perceiving due diligence processes as more rigorous and protracted with an international bank than a Chinese firm, making the latter more attractive," said Mr Benjamin Quinlan, chief executive of consultancy Quinlan & Associates.

Equity capital markets- including IPO sponsorship - on average make up a third of investment banks' fee pool in Asia-Pacific, or a quarter globally.

Hong Kong ranked third last year for IPOs behind the Saudi Exchange and Nasdaq, raising US$25 billion (S$33.7 billon).