UBS predicts Germany will win World Cup

It will not come as any surprise to football fans, but Germany has the best chance of winning the World Cup this year, while Brazil and Spain are also in with a good chance.

That is the outcome of the number-crunching from economic forecasters at Swiss banking giant UBS Global Wealth Management.

UBS looked at how well a team has played in the past, with victories against stronger sides improving the rating more than wins over weaker opponents.

Similarly, competitive matches count more than friendly games.

Host nation Russia are in the Cup's weakest group and are expected to progress to the round of 16, where they are likely to lose to Spain or Portugal, noted the bank.

Economically, Russia's estimated spending on the tournament of 0.7 per cent of gross domestic product is not expected to boost the nation's economy in a significant way.

While reputational gains are difficult to quantify, UBS expects a minor uptick in tourism for Russia as a travel destination.

However, the estimated US$12 billion (S$16 billion) spent on infrastructure and related projects in preparation of the event might generate greater economic benefits in Russia compared with hosts in more developed economies like Spain, Italy or France.