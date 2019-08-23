UK retail sales fall at fastest rate since 2008

LONDON: British retail sales plunged in August at the fastest pace since December 2008, according to a survey published yesterday that added to signs of a slowing economy ahead of Brexit in just over two months' time.

The Confederation of British Industry's gauge of retailers - or the difference between those reporting rising and falling sales volumes - slumped to -49 this month from -16 in July, the second weakest reading since records began in 1983.

That was worse than all forecasts in a Reuters poll of economists that pointed to an improvement to -11.

Until recently, consumers had largely taken Brexit in their stride, helped by wages growing at the fastest pace in more than a decade and modest inflation.

That helped to support growth at a time when many companies have been cutting back on investment because of uncertainty about Brexit, leaving the economy reliant on consumer spending.