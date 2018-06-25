US-China trade ties linger in the spotlight

Oil prices are set to slip again, in the wake of a key weekend meeting on output volumes - a development that could move markets today.

The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries has announced it would raise production but did not say by how much or from where.

Saudi Arabia is reportedly flexing its muscles in the group to find a price ceiling that will please producers and traders.

But the oil production debate among cartel members has played second fiddle in the headlines to US President Donald Trump's trade skirmishes with everyone from Mexico to China, a key target of his ire.

Over the weekend, Mr Trump also mulled over unilaterally imposing fresh tariffs of 20 per cent on European automobiles.

United Overseas Bank's global economics and market research team noted: "US-China trade relations will stay in the spotlight this week as the US is poised to announce new measures to restrict Chinese investment 'related to the acquisition of industrially significant technology' (on June 30), although the announcement could come earlier in the week."

Ms Pan Jingyi, market strategist at IG Asia, said "one should not be surprised to find the... trade issue having its impact lingering" in the new week.

"China's latest response promised 'corresponding number and quantity' should US release the list of the US$200 billion (S$270 billion) imports (that) had been the last move in this game of trade chess," she said, and "external factors will likely retain a strong impact on the local market as per usual".

Already, a research team from DBS Bank has cautioned: "If China-US trade relations worsen, Asia economies that are highly geared towards exports, including Singapore, would likely suffer collateral damage given trade and supply chain linkages."

It downgraded its outlook for the Singdollar, moving an end-2018 forecast for the exchange rate against its US counterpart to 1.40 - from 1.38 before - but added: "Despite its weakness against the greenback, the Singdollar has been relatively strong.

"The Singdollar has dropped 1.6 per cent in the year to date against the US dollar, less than the average 2.4 per cent fall in its basket of currencies."

Bank of Singapore senior investment strategist James Cheo noted that the US plans to introduce tariffs on Chinese goods on July 6.

"While a diversified portfolio is the first line of defence, investors can consider adding some portfolio protection such as S&P 500 put options to remain valid at least until July 6," he said in a strategy note.

"Should there be a sudden shift back away from trade confrontation, which seemed to be happening as recently as a few weeks ago in US-China negotiations, risk assets would bounce sharply.

"This is why we have largely chosen to put on temporary hedges rather than take our long positions off."

As for stock picks, KGI Securities analysts said "fund out-flows from Asian markets have caused a broad-based decline over the past month" among regional benchmarks, which they said marked "a good timing to shift into defensive positioning with fundamentally healthy companies that have been sold down together with the broader market decline".

The brokerage picked Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, Thai Beverage, Venture Corp, Sembcorp Industries, Keppel Corp and Singtel as targets for accumulation, noting that these companies have under-performed the STI so far "but continue to have positive earnings momentum to recover as second quarter earnings season begins next month".

In other news at home, Singapore is set to announce its monthly inflation figures this afternoon and its factory output numbers tomorrow. Bank lending and monetary aggregates for May will come out on Friday.

For full listings of SGX prices, go to http://btd.sg/BTmkts