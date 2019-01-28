US, Chinese officials to meet in Washington for trade talks

WASHINGTON: With a month left in their truce, senior US and Chinese officials will meet in Washington this week, hoping to move towards a bargain to end their unprecedented trade war.

Beijing's trade envoy, Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He, will lead a 30-person delegation at the invitation of US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, who is heading up the American effort.

At a meeting in Argentina last month, US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping agreed to bury the hatchet provisionally - with Mr Trump delaying a sharp increase on US duties for US$200 billion (S$270 billion) in Chinese goods until March 1.

Washington made its demands clear: China must agree to far-reaching "structural" reforms in its trade practices, curbing massive state intervention in markets and the alleged theft of US technological know-how, including through hacking and forced transfer of intellectual property.

Mr Trump also wants to cut the soaring US trade deficit with China, which in 2017 hit a record US$375 billion, not including trade in services.

Since last year, the world's two largest economies have exchanged tit-for-tat tariffs on more than US$360 billion in two-way trade, with the largest amount, more than US$250 billion, imposed by Washington.

Mr Trump's protectionist moves have begun to weigh on the Chinese economy, which last year posted its slowest economic growth in nearly three decades, causing Mr Trump to claim he has the upper hand.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Thursday last week that Washington and Beijing remained "miles and miles" from the finishing line in their talks, cautioning against putting too much hope for a final resolution at this week's talks.

"I think next week's negotiations will be critical in determining whether the Chinese are willing to talk about any of the structural issues the United States is concerned about," Mr Edward Alden, a trade expert at the Council on Foreign Relations said.

Early this month, Chinese officials signalled they were open to reducing the trade imbalance but there has been scant sign of movement on Washington's tougher demands. A deal could be hard to reach should Beijing prove unwilling to cede any ground on the state subsidies at the heart of Mr Xi's vision for industrial pre-eminence.

"It will be very difficult to reach an agreement unless the Chinese are willing to address some of those issues," said Mr Alden. The Chinese are likely to reject any US demand seen as an obstacle to the Made in China 2025 strategic plan, according to Mr Alden.

Launched in 2015, the plan aimed to achieve Chinese dominance in cutting-edge technologies likely critical to the future success of developed economies, including robotics, artificial intelligence, aerospace and electric autos.

Ms Betty Wang, senior China economist at ANZ Banking Group, said Beijing was likely to hold steadfast to its industrial planning.

"Made in China 2025 is a necessary strategy for China to achieve sustainable development," she said, adding that the consensus is China could not continue being the world's factory floor in order to grow.