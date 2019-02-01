US Fed keeps interest rate unchanged, says it will be ‘patient’

WASHINGTON: The Federal Reserve left the key US lending rate unchanged on Wednesday and said it would be "patient" about making further changes, in the clearest signal yet the central bank has heeded concerns about the economy.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell followed that by saying "the case for raising rates has weakened somewhat," given low inflation and "cross-currents and risks" buffeting the US economy that will be around for a while.

"In this environment, we believe we can best support the economy by being patient in evaluating the outlook before making any future adjustment to policy," Mr Powell said at a press conference.

Although the Fed expects that continued expansion of the economy and strong job growth are the "most likely outcomes," the statement signalled growing uncertainty about the outlook.

In a separate statement, the Fed also said it was prepared to change the pace of reduction of its massive securities holdings, after markets became concerned that the current process was too rigid.

The language used by the Federal Open Market Committee, after the unanimous vote to keep the benchmark interest rate in a range of 2.25 per cent to 2.5 per cent, reflected the increasing sense that the US economy may have peaked.

It cited "solid" economic growth, rather than a "strong rate of growth" highlighted in prior statements.

The decision at the Fed's first policy meeting of the year was expected after central bankers signalled strongly in recent weeks that they intended to tread cautiously about any further moves.