US firms in China see gloomy year ahead over trade ties

BEIJING: US companies in China forecast a gloomy year ahead, with many worrying about a deterioration in trade ties and nearly a quarter delaying investments, a survey showed yesterday.

The survey of 314 US businesses by the American Chamber of Commerce in China provided a full accounting of challenges US businesses face after Beijing and Washington exchanged tit-for-tat tariffs on billions of dollars in two-way trade.

The report was released two days after US President Donald Trump said he would delay a planned further hike in tariffs on Chinese goods this week after he and Beijing hailed "substantial progress" in trade negotiations.

"Our members are hopeful that the uncertainty, the loss and the delays in business that have resulted from the trade negotiations and trade frictions will turn out to have been worthwhile in the end," said Mr Tim Stratford, chairman of the chamber.

The survey found that 89 per cent of businesses reported a pessimistic view on the world's most important bilateral trade relationship.

The US-China trade spat was among the top concerns for businesses across sectors. Three-quarters expect the relationship to further deteriorate or remain the same this year.

Nearly two-thirds said the tensions affected their plans for the market and caused nearly a quarter to delay further investment in China, the survey showed.

About one-fifth of companies have moved or are considering moving production outside of China, with the tariffs and rising costs as top reasons, showed the survey.

Still, US companies see the tariffs have got both governments to sit at the negotiating table and hash out their issues, Mr Stratford said.