US govt gives China’s ZTE temporary reprieve

NEW YORK/HONG KONG: China's embattled ZTE has received a temporary reprieve from the US government to conduct business needed to maintain existing networks and equipment as it works towards the lifting of a US supplier ban.

ZTE, which makes smartphones and networking gear, was forced to cease major operations in April after the US slapped it with a supplier ban, saying it broke an agreement to discipline executives who conspired to evade US sanctions on Iran and North Korea.

The authorisation seen by Reuters from the US Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Services runs from July 2 until Aug 1.

It allows ZTE to continue operating existing networks and equipment and provide handset customer support for contracts signed before April 15. It also permits limited transfer of funds to or from ZTE.

DEPARTURE

On Tuesday, ZTE announced the departure of a senior executive, while a source told Reuters seven others were removed.

As part of its settlement agreement reached last month with the US authorities, ZTE had promised to overhaul its management.

ZTE also agreed to pay a US$1 billion (S$1.35 billion) penalty and put US$400 million in an escrow account as part of the deal to resume business with US suppliers.

To lift the supplier ban, it agreed to remove all members of its leadership at or above the senior vice-president level, along with executives associated with the wrongdoing within 30 days.

It is not clear whether the eight departures were related to ZTE's compliance violation.