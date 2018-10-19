US govt refrains from calling China a currency manipulator

WASHINGTON The Trump administration on Wednesday refrained from naming China or any other trading partner as a currency manipulator as it leans on tariffs to try to cut a massive trade deficit with China.

In its semi-annual currency report, the US Treasury Department said a recent depreciation of China's yuan will likely exacerbate the US trade deficit but US officials found Beijing appeared to be doing little to directly intervene in the currency's value.

US President Donald Trump has claimed that China's rise as an exporting powerhouse has hurt US workers and since taking office he has ordered tariffs on more than $200 billion in Chinese imports.

"Of particular concern are China's lack of currency transparency and the recent weakness in its currency," said US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

Since the Treasury's last report on April 13, the yuan has fallen by more than 9 per cent against the dollar.

In the last week, the yuan has pushed closer to the key 7 yuan to US$1 threshold, a level not breached since 2008.

Some currency derivatives show market participants expect the yuan to weaken past that level within a year.

The US Treasury noted reports that China was trying to counter some of the yuan depreciation and said China could bolster confidence in the yuan by engaging in more market-friendly reforms.

It added that China should advance macroeconomic reforms that support greater household consumption growth and help rebalance the economy away from investment.

Some China experts have speculated that Beijing could use yuan devaluation as a weapon in a broader trade war with the US.