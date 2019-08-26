Business

US, Japan agree to deal in principle: Trump

Aug 26, 2019 06:00 am

BIARRITZ, FRANCEL: President Donald Trump yesterday said the US and Japan have agreed to a deal in principle.

The deal will be signed probably next month around the date of the United Nations general assembly, he said.

Earlier, speaking shortly before holding talks with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, Mr Trump had said the US was "very close to a major deal with Japan".

The two sides have "been working on it for five months", he told reporters at the start of a separate meeting held with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

"It's a very big deal. It will be one of the biggest deals we've ever made with Japan," Mr Trump said.

Japan's minister in charge of trade talks with the US, Mr Toshimitsu Motegi, reported "great progress".

China’s exports of rare earth magnets to US rebound in July
Business

China's rare earth magnet exports to US up despite trade war

Related Stories

Costco bets on international appetite for first Chinese store

Fed wields strong influence on global financial conditions: Research

Trade war blows to set tone for week

The two leaders enjoy close ties but the US president has frequently claimed that Tokyo has an unfair advantage in bilateral trade.

Negotiators have agreed Japan will place tariffs on US agricultural products up to levels that apply to members of the Trans-Pacific Partnership pact, Japan's public broadcaster NHK and major Japanese national dailies reported.

Both sides agreed that Japan will cut tariffs on US beef and pork to the TPP levels, but will not set new quotas for butter and skim milk, NHK said, citing unnamed sources.- AFP

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

BUSINESS & FINANCE