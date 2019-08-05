US job growth slows in July

WASHINGTON US job growth slowed in last month and manufacturers slashed hours for workers, which together with an escalation in trade tensions with China, could give the Federal Reserve ammunition to cut interest rates next month.

The Labour Department's monthly employment report on Friday came a day after President Donald Trump announced an additional 10 per cent tariff on US$300 billion (S$413 billion) worth of Chinese imports starting Sept 1, a move that led financial markets to fully price in a rate cut in September.

The US central bank on Wednesday cut its short-term interest rate for the first time since 2008. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell described the widely anticipated 25-basis-point monetary policy easing as insurance against downside risks to the 10-year-old economic expansion, the longest in history, from trade tensions and slowing global growth.

"Fed officials don't exactly have mud in their eyes after cutting interest rates this week as job growth is slowing with the rest of the world," said Mr Chris Rupkey, chief economist at MUFG in New York. "We see nothing in today's report to stop a second rate cut next month."