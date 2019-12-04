US manufacturing contracts for fourth month in a row

The manufacturing sector makes up 11 per cent of the US economy. PHOTO: REUTERS

WASHINGTON : United States factory activity contracted for a fourth straight month in November as new orders slumped back to around their lowest level since 2012, while construction spending fell in October, tempering optimism over the economy that had been fanned by a recent run of upbeat reports.

The data on Monday led the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta to slash its gross domestic product (GDP) estimate for the fourth quarter.

The Atlanta Fed had only last Wednesday boosted its growth estimate by a whopping 1.3 percentage points in the wake of encouraging news, including a sharp drop in the goods trade deficit in October and a strong rebound in a proxy of business spending on equipment.

The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said its index of national factory activity dropped 0.2 point to a reading of 48.1 last month. A reading below 50 indicates contraction in the manufacturing sector, which accounts for 11 per cent of the US economy.