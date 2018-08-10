US SEC examining Musk’s tweets on taking Tesla private: Report

US regulators are examining how Tesla chief executive Elon Musk announced his plan to take the electric carmaker private and whether his statement was truthful, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

Mr Musk announced his plan on Tuesday on Twitter, an unusual move that has drawn scrutiny from the US Securities and Exchange Commission, the newspaper said, citing people familiar with the matter.

The agency declined to comment and Tesla did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Mr Musk tweeted on Tuesday that he had secured funding for the plan, but he has not provided details or evidence.

Several securities attorneys told Reuters that Mr Musk could face investor lawsuits if it was proven he did not have secure financing at the time of his tweet.

Tesla's board earlier on Wednesday said it was evaluating taking the company private, which would be the biggest leveraged buyout of all time.

In a statement on Tesla's website, six of Tesla's nine directors said the board had met several times over the last week to discuss such an idea and was "taking the appropriate next steps to evaluate this".

Mr Musk said he was considering taking the loss-making electric carmaker private at US$420 (S$573) a share, which would value a deal at more than US$70 billion.

Tesla said on Wednesday the discussions had addressed how to fund such a deal but gave no details. The statement did not address how the US$420-per-share price was established.

Public companies have four days to report certain material events that shareholders should know about to the US Securities and Exchange Commission.