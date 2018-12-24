US share buybacks at records despite congressional griping

NEW YORK US corporate share repurchases keep setting new records, a trend some experts expect to persist despite bipartisan unease on Capitol Hill and a weaker economic outlook that could crimp profits.

Fuelled with windfalls from last year's tax cut and cheap debt, companies in the S&P 500 spent US$203.8 billion (S$280 billion) buying back their own stock in the third quarter, the third consecutive new record, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices.

Stock buybacks boost share prices and make profits look bigger by increasing earnings per share, a key Wall Street benchmark.

Boeing shares rose nearly 4 per cent on Tuesday last week after it announced it was boosting its share repurchase plan to US$20 billion from US$18 billion and increasing its dividend.

But those share repurchases are financed by funds that might otherwise go to hire workers or invest in new projects, which could create more jobs.

Critics include Republican Senator Marco Rubio, who plans to introduce tax legislation to discourage buybacks in favour of business investment that restores "the dignity of work".

The proposal would allow firms to deduct the cost of a new factory, "but a company that wants to use its tax cuts to buy back its own stock wouldn't get any additional tax benefit", Mr Rubio wrote in The Atlantic magazine.

General Motors also drew the ire of lawmakers after it announced last month that it would shutter five North American factories and cut thousands of jobs while still buying shares.

Democratic Senators Amy Klobuchar, Chris Van Hellen and Tammy Duckworth called on the automaker to suspend some US$3.4 billion in share repurchases, saying "these buybacks give a windfall to GM's executives and stockholders, while diverting cash flow that GM could use to invest in electric and autonomous vehicles without laying off American workers".

Critics often blame last year's tax cut championed by US President Donald Trump, which he billed as a tool to boost economic growth.

The vast majority of stock is owned by the wealthy, with some studies showing the top 10 per cent of Americans holding more than 90 per cent of the stock.

'EXTREMELY SKEWED'

The value of buybacks is "extremely skewed towards the top", said Mr Josh Bivens, research director of the Economic Policy Institute, a labour union-backed think tank.

He views the buyback boom as a "symptom" of the problem of "corporations not having good ideas about how to invest all the savings available to them".

Mr Bivens, who favours stronger public investment in education and infrastructure, is sceptical the talk on Capitol Hill will lead to concrete steps.

"I have a hard time seeing particularly aggressive actions on (buybacks) any time soon," Mr Bivens told AFP, noting that "corporate executives tend to get their way on Capitol Hill".

But business groups contest the notion that share buybacks benefit only "corporate bosses".

"A majority of all American families own stock, either directly or indirectly, through mutual funds, pension funds, and retirement accounts," Business Roundtable President Joshua Bolten said in a column.

"Just as important, money returned to shareholders of any kind recirculates throughout the economy."