US tech industry expects record sales this year: Report

LAS VEGAS: The US tech industry is weathering a crisis of confidence over data protection and difficult geopolitics, with record sales expected this year, organisers of the Consumer Electronics Show said on Sunday.

The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) predicted that US retail revenue in the sector would hit a record US$398 billion (S$540b) this year.

The forecast was unveiled ahead of the opening of the giant fair from today where 4,500 exhibitors will showcase the newest tech in mobile computing, health, cars and more.

Trends expected to be on display at the CES include super-high resolution 8K televisions, blazing 5G wireless Internet, and virtual aides such as Google Assistant and Amazon's Alexa woven into devices of all kinds.

The CTA forecast revenue growth in the US for smartphones, speakers, homes and watches along with televisions, drones, "in-vehicle tech", and streaming services.

The upbeat outlook, however, has been tempered by concerns about trust and the trade war with China, which has seen President Donald Trump slap hefty tariffs on tech imports.

Mr Gary Shapiro, president and chief executive of the CTA, said the drop in sales of US goods to China reported by Apple and others suggests trouble ahead.

"The economies are interrelated now. It's something President Trump doesn't quite understand," he told AFP.

But because the tech ecosystem is now built around data, confidence has been eroded by private information breaches involving Facebook, Google .

Mr Shapiro believes the industry is capable of self-regulation.