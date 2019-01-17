US trade chief saw no progress on key issues in China talks: Senator

WASHINGTON: US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer did not see any progress made on structural issues during US talks with China last week, Republican Senator Chuck Grassley said on Tuesday as plans emerged for higher level discussions at the end of the month.

Mr Grassley, who held a meeting with Mr Lighthizer last Friday, said the top trade negotiator commented positively on China's soya bean purchases, which resumed last month after Washington and Beijing agreed to a 90-day truce in a trade war.

"But he (Lighthizer) said that there hasn't been any progress made on structural changes that need to be made," Mr Grassley said in his weekly conference call with reporters, adding that those issues would include intellectual property, stealing trade secrets and putting pressure on corporations to share information.

Mr Grassley said Chinese officials were due to visit Washington for further trade talks in a couple of weeks.