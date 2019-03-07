Business

US trade deficit surges to 10-year high in 2018

Mar 07, 2019 06:00 am

WASHINGTON: The skyrocketing US trade deficit hit the highest level in a decade last year despite President Donald Trump's global trade offensive, according to a government report yesterday.

America's trade deficit with the world jumped 12.5 per cent to US$621 billion (S$843 billion), the Commerce Department reported.

Trade gaps with China, Mexico and the EU also reached all-time highs even though Washington slapped tariffs on hundreds of billions in imports from its largest trading partners. - AFP

22 Singaporeans make Forbes’ 2019 richest list
Business

22 Singaporeans make Forbes' 2019 richest list

Related Stories

Fed mulls tighter rules on foreign bank branches

Changes to grant scheme aim to help firms avoid tech 'bottleneck'

Global travel industry seen as 'resilient' despite slowing growth

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

BUSINESS & FINANCE