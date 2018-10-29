US voters may not be enjoying fruits of strong economy

US GDP grew by a sterling 3.5 per cent in the third quarter of this year.

The continuing strong growth in the US economy has put President Donald Trump and the Republican Party in a good position for the midterm elections, due in just over a week on Nov 6.

Real gross domestic product (GDP) grew 3.5 per cent in the third quarter of the year, driven by strong consumer and government spending, the Commerce Department said on Friday last week in its last report before the polls. The strong performance in the third quarter followed the blockbuster 4.2 per cent GDP growth in the previous quarter.

The job market is also solid, with unemployment at 3.7 per cent, the lowest since 1969.

It is all good news for the Republicans, who are, not surprisingly, citing the recent numbers as proof that their stewardship has steered the economy in the right direction and that voters should allow them to retain control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate.

The Washington Times noted that President Trump can now boast of having the best first-term economic growth in three decades. He has often taken credit for the good results and argues that the growth is fuelled by his tax cuts.

Whether the glowing numbers will translate to more votes for the Republicans - in an election seen as a half-term report on Mr Trump's performance - is another question.

The average voter may not have enjoyed the fruits of growth. At least six in 10 Americans said their finances had not improved since the 2016 presidential election, according to a Bankrate.com survey of 1,001 people last month.

The effects of Mr Trump's tariffs and trade policies may also be starting to show, with a drop in exports and fixed investment putting the brakes on economic growth. The drop in exports alone subtracted 1.78 percentage points from GDP growth, official figures showed.

Economists reckoned that the impact of Mr Trump's policies on the economy is likely to be in the longer term, perhaps during his re-election campaign. As Mr Chris Rupkey, chief economist at MUFG in New York, told Reuters after the release of the third-quarter results: "There will come a day of reckoning for the economy after the tax cut monies are all gone, but for today, Washington really has something to crow about."