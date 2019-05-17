Vertex Ventures raises $315m for new fund

SINGAPORE: Vertex Ventures said it has raised US$230 million (S$315 million) in the first close of its latest fund to invest in South-east Asian and Indian technology start-ups, reported Reuters.

The Singapore-based venture capital arm of Temasek Holdings plans to finalise the funding in the next few months, which could take it above the first close, Bloomberg reported managing partner of Vertex Ventures South-east Asia and India Chua Kee Lock as saying.