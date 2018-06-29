Weak consumer spending nudges Q1 US GDP downward

WASHINGTON Growth in the US economy was slightly slower than previously thought in the first quarter, with new figures yesterday showing consumer spending was the weakest in almost five years.

Based on more comprehensive data, the Commerce Department's updated report also showed business investment and export revenues underperformed in the January to March period.

Gross domestic product (GDP) in the world's largest economy increased by 2 per cent in the first quarter, two-tenths slower than the previous estimate and sharply lower than the 2.9 per cent recorded in the final three months of last year.

A consensus forecast among analysts had called for the final GDP estimate to remain unchanged at 2.2 per cent.

After-tax corporate profits, juiced by President Donald Trump's sweeping December tax cuts, zoomed 8.7 per cent higher, the largest gain in almost four years.

But personal consumption expenditures, a measure that tracks spending by individuals, grew at a sluggish 0.9 per cent for the quarter, the lowest level since the second quarter of 2013.

But first quarter growth in recent years has run below trend.

And economists expect the second quarter will make up for the difference - perhaps doubling to 4 per cent or more on rising exports, factory orders and capital spending.

Mr Trump has vowed to return the US to sustained growth of 3 per cent or higher on an annual basis - indeed, the White House is counting on this to pay for the corporate and individual tax cuts.